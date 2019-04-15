All apartments in De Soto
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM

8345 Center Drive - 8355

8345 Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8345 Center Drive, De Soto, KS 66018

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom in De Soto! Equipped kitchen, washer dryer hook ups, central heat and air, large deck! Lawn care provided!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 have any available units?
8345 Center Drive - 8355 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in De Soto, KS.
What amenities does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 have?
Some of 8345 Center Drive - 8355's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8345 Center Drive - 8355 currently offering any rent specials?
8345 Center Drive - 8355 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 Center Drive - 8355 pet-friendly?
No, 8345 Center Drive - 8355 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in De Soto.
Does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 offer parking?
No, 8345 Center Drive - 8355 does not offer parking.
Does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8345 Center Drive - 8355 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 have a pool?
No, 8345 Center Drive - 8355 does not have a pool.
Does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 have accessible units?
No, 8345 Center Drive - 8355 does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8345 Center Drive - 8355 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8345 Center Drive - 8355 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8345 Center Drive - 8355 has units with air conditioning.
