Basehor, KS
3705 North 153rd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

3705 North 153rd Street

3705 North 153rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3705 North 153rd Street, Basehor, KS 66007

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great reverse 1.5 Story!! Large great room, high ceilings, and lots of crown molding throughout the home. Kitchen boosts custom birch cabinets, large decorative fan hood, island with bar, and lots of windows! Main floor laundry. Large wood floor entry. Fantastic master with tiled master bath and large walk in closet!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 North 153rd Street have any available units?
3705 North 153rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Basehor, KS.
What amenities does 3705 North 153rd Street have?
Some of 3705 North 153rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 North 153rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3705 North 153rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 North 153rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 North 153rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3705 North 153rd Street offer parking?
No, 3705 North 153rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3705 North 153rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 North 153rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 North 153rd Street have a pool?
No, 3705 North 153rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3705 North 153rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3705 North 153rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 North 153rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 North 153rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 North 153rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 North 153rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
