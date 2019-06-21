Rent Calculator
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM
15937 Leavenworth Rd
15937 State Hwy 5
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15937 State Hwy 5, Basehor, KS 66007
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is ready for move in, 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom single family home for rent. contact now for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15937 Leavenworth Rd have any available units?
15937 Leavenworth Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Basehor, KS
.
Is 15937 Leavenworth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15937 Leavenworth Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15937 Leavenworth Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15937 Leavenworth Rd is pet friendly.
Does 15937 Leavenworth Rd offer parking?
No, 15937 Leavenworth Rd does not offer parking.
Does 15937 Leavenworth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15937 Leavenworth Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15937 Leavenworth Rd have a pool?
No, 15937 Leavenworth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15937 Leavenworth Rd have accessible units?
No, 15937 Leavenworth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15937 Leavenworth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15937 Leavenworth Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15937 Leavenworth Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15937 Leavenworth Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
