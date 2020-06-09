Rent Calculator
All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 690 Bloor Ln.
Zionsville, IN
690 Bloor Ln
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
690 Bloor Ln
690 Bloor Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
690 Bloor Lane, Zionsville, IN 46077
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Zionsville - Property Id: 136192
Walk to village OR Zionsville High School!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136192p
Property Id 136192
(RLNE5017953)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 690 Bloor Ln have any available units?
690 Bloor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zionsville, IN
.
What amenities does 690 Bloor Ln have?
Some of 690 Bloor Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 690 Bloor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
690 Bloor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 Bloor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 Bloor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 690 Bloor Ln offer parking?
No, 690 Bloor Ln does not offer parking.
Does 690 Bloor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 Bloor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 Bloor Ln have a pool?
No, 690 Bloor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 690 Bloor Ln have accessible units?
No, 690 Bloor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 690 Bloor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 Bloor Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 690 Bloor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 690 Bloor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
