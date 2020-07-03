6716 Wimbledon Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df6b64b095 ---- This 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in Royal Run in Zionsville won\'t last long! There is tons of living space in this home as it offers a living room and separate family room on the main level (decorative/non-functional fireplace). The kitchen has it all with an eat-in area, large pantry and is stocked with appliances. All 4 bedrooms are a good size and are located upstairs along with the 2 full bathrooms. A huge perk is that 3 of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The master suite is amazing and offers a shower, tub and double vanity. The laundry room is located upstairs for ease of use (washer and dryer provided). There is also a 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door and blinds are provided throughout the home. Central air. Security deposit = $1,425 Utilties: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash Alarm: There is an alarm at the property. If tenant uses alarm all service and maintenace are at the tenant expense. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer and Dryer included! Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM