Zionsville, IN
6716 Wimbledon Dr
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

6716 Wimbledon Dr

6716 Wimbledon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Wimbledon Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df6b64b095 ---- This 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in Royal Run in Zionsville won\'t last long! There is tons of living space in this home as it offers a living room and separate family room on the main level (decorative/non-functional fireplace). The kitchen has it all with an eat-in area, large pantry and is stocked with appliances. All 4 bedrooms are a good size and are located upstairs along with the 2 full bathrooms. A huge perk is that 3 of the bedrooms have walk-in closets. The master suite is amazing and offers a shower, tub and double vanity. The laundry room is located upstairs for ease of use (washer and dryer provided). There is also a 2 car attached garage with automatic garage door and blinds are provided throughout the home. Central air. Security deposit = $1,425 Utilties: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash Alarm: There is an alarm at the property. If tenant uses alarm all service and maintenace are at the tenant expense. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer and Dryer included! Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Wimbledon Dr have any available units?
6716 Wimbledon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 6716 Wimbledon Dr have?
Some of 6716 Wimbledon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Wimbledon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Wimbledon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Wimbledon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6716 Wimbledon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6716 Wimbledon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Wimbledon Dr offers parking.
Does 6716 Wimbledon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 Wimbledon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Wimbledon Dr have a pool?
No, 6716 Wimbledon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Wimbledon Dr have accessible units?
No, 6716 Wimbledon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Wimbledon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Wimbledon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6716 Wimbledon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6716 Wimbledon Dr has units with air conditioning.

