Very Nice 4 BR 2.5 bath home in Zionsville in ready-to-move-in condition Total living space is 2500 square feet and has additional 1000 sq ft of ready to finish basement. Large Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate flooring in foyer, kitchen and family room. Main floor has 9 ft ceilings. Home has large loft upstairs and ready to finish basement. All bedrooms upstairs have walk-in closets. Easy access to shopping and restaurants in Zionsville school district!