Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

625 South Main Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
conference room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
conference room
Two 8' x 12' Executive Office Suites available for sub-lease within the RE/MAX space in Zionsville Village. Access to two conference rooms, copier, outside patio. Walking distance to numerous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

