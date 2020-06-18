Two 8' x 12' Executive Office Suites available for sub-lease within the RE/MAX space in Zionsville Village. Access to two conference rooms, copier, outside patio. Walking distance to numerous amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 South Main Street have any available units?
625 South Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
Is 625 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.