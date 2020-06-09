595 West Poplar Street, Zionsville, IN 46077 Cross
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Charming Bungalow in the Village of Zionsville. Walk to village restaurants and library. Original hardwood floors refinished. Fresh paint and newer appliances. Central Air Conditioning. Enjoy the front porch or the back deck for outdoor entertaining.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
