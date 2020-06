3485 South 875 E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Almost New Zionsville Home on nearly 2 Acres. Professionally Designed 4-bedroom+bonus room, 4.5 bathrooms w/ granite countertops, equipped w/upstairs & downstairs master bedrooms, office & dining room, upstairs laundry room, mudroom, 2 story family room w/ 3 car garage giving you 5,596 sq. ft. of modern elegance. The first floor ensuite offers tile bathroom w/ a tub shower. The upstairs master has its own private bath w/ garden tub & spacious shower plus a huge upgraded walk-in closet. Beautiful mahogany hardwood floors & plenty of natural light flow throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ installed stainless steel double ovens & electric cook-top range, w/ mahogany-finished cabinets & an enormous granite-finished island & countertops.