Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

305 Fairfax Way

305 Fairfax Way · No Longer Available
Location

305 Fairfax Way, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Manchester Estates - Property Id: 245822

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245822
Property Id 245822

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5648382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Fairfax Way have any available units?
305 Fairfax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 305 Fairfax Way have?
Some of 305 Fairfax Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Fairfax Way currently offering any rent specials?
305 Fairfax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Fairfax Way pet-friendly?
No, 305 Fairfax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 305 Fairfax Way offer parking?
No, 305 Fairfax Way does not offer parking.
Does 305 Fairfax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Fairfax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Fairfax Way have a pool?
No, 305 Fairfax Way does not have a pool.
Does 305 Fairfax Way have accessible units?
No, 305 Fairfax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Fairfax Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Fairfax Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Fairfax Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Fairfax Way does not have units with air conditioning.

