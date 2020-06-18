All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 115 North Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
115 North Main Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

115 North Main Street

115 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

115 North Main Street, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location!
1 bed, 1 bath with good size living room and separate dining area.
Fresh paint, new sink, new toilet. new light fixtures.
This place located on the 2nd floor.
Unit address: 24 E Poplar St Zionsville, IN 46077

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 North Main Street have any available units?
115 North Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
Is 115 North Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 North Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 North Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 North Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 115 North Main Street offer parking?
No, 115 North Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 115 North Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 North Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 North Main Street have a pool?
No, 115 North Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 North Main Street have accessible units?
No, 115 North Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 North Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 North Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 North Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 North Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion