Location, Location, Location! 1 bed, 1 bath with good size living room and separate dining area. Fresh paint, new sink, new toilet. new light fixtures. This place located on the 2nd floor. Unit address: 24 E Poplar St Zionsville, IN 46077
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 North Main Street have any available units?
115 North Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
Is 115 North Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 North Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.