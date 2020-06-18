All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 11277 CLARKSTON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
11277 CLARKSTON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11277 CLARKSTON Road

11277 Clarkston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11277 Clarkston Road, Zionsville, IN 46077
Coventry Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Park like 2.79 acre setting. Main level master with deck overlooking beautiful pool. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances & Viking gas range. Main level features a vaulted great room with fireplace and built ins. Dining area with sliders lead to 2nd deck overlooking pool. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, small loft area and full bath. Finished basement with day light windows, fireplace, bar & 1/2 bath. Newer hardwoods, AC, H20 heater. auto pool cover & more. Pool: Blue Dolphin, $900/annually for open, close, and maintenance. Lawn maintenance optional through Earth & Turf, $80/mow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11277 CLARKSTON Road have any available units?
11277 CLARKSTON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 11277 CLARKSTON Road have?
Some of 11277 CLARKSTON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11277 CLARKSTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
11277 CLARKSTON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11277 CLARKSTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 11277 CLARKSTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 11277 CLARKSTON Road offer parking?
Yes, 11277 CLARKSTON Road does offer parking.
Does 11277 CLARKSTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11277 CLARKSTON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11277 CLARKSTON Road have a pool?
Yes, 11277 CLARKSTON Road has a pool.
Does 11277 CLARKSTON Road have accessible units?
No, 11277 CLARKSTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11277 CLARKSTON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11277 CLARKSTON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11277 CLARKSTON Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11277 CLARKSTON Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion