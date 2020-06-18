11277 CLARKSTON Road

Amenities

Park like 2.79 acre setting. Main level master with deck overlooking beautiful pool. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances & Viking gas range. Main level features a vaulted great room with fireplace and built ins. Dining area with sliders lead to 2nd deck overlooking pool. Upstairs are 3 large bedrooms, small loft area and full bath. Finished basement with day light windows, fireplace, bar & 1/2 bath. Newer hardwoods, AC, H20 heater. auto pool cover & more. Pool: Blue Dolphin, $900/annually for open, close, and maintenance. Lawn maintenance optional through Earth & Turf, $80/mow.