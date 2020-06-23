All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

10928 Lemongrass Drive

10928 Lemongrass Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10928 Lemongrass Dr, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy maintenance free life in end unit townhome with open view & Carmel schools. Great Rm has 2-story ceiling & fireplace. Cooks enjoy stainless steel appliances, beautiful tall cabinets, tile floor, solid surface countertops & tile backsplash. Master suite has cathedral ceiling, WIC, & comfort height sinks. Upstairs find a loft, 3rd bath, & bedroom w/ WIC. 2nd bedroom on ground floor would make a great office. Private patio, bamboo hardwood, custom blinds, 5 ceiling fans, epoxy garage floor, & abundant storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have any available units?
10928 Lemongrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have?
Some of 10928 Lemongrass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 Lemongrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Lemongrass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Lemongrass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10928 Lemongrass Drive offers parking.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have a pool?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10928 Lemongrass Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10928 Lemongrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10928 Lemongrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
