All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 108 Manchester Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
108 Manchester Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

108 Manchester Drive

108 Manchester Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 Manchester Drive, Zionsville, IN 46077
Manchester Square Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Manchester Square Townhomes - Property Id: 45485

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45485
Property Id 45485

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5691021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Manchester Drive have any available units?
108 Manchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 108 Manchester Drive have?
Some of 108 Manchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Manchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Manchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Manchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Manchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 108 Manchester Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Manchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Manchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Manchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Manchester Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Manchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Manchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Manchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Manchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Manchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Manchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Manchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion