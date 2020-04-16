All apartments in Woodburn
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:25 PM

21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A

21727 Woodburn Road · (260) 632-0206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21727 Woodburn Road, Woodburn, IN 46797

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
range
oven
refrigerator
Rent Credit Program - $600 per month

Achieve home ownership in 56 months simply by paying rent! You receive credit for each dollar spent on rent. Once you earn enough credits, we sign the title to you for free. You can redeem rent credits for this or any other home at any time.

$600 rent - $273 deposit - $927 rent credits
$1800 move-in cost

For more information please call our leasing department today.
The Woodburn Mobile Home Park is located in quaint Woodburn, a suburb of Fort Wayne. The city is beautiful and sits nestled amongst farmland and suburban neighborhoods, yet it is only about 10 miles to Fort Wayne, Indiana. Many people move here for the quiet atmosphere and to escape the congestion of the larger city and to raise families. Woodburn is a family oriented community and permits up to 2 dogs or cats up to 30 pounds. Amenities include city water, city sewer, curbside trash pickup, paved streets, a playground for children, and a dedicated onsite manager, who also performs maintenance.
Adult tenants must complete an application and pass a background check to verify 1) income, 2) recent criminal history, and 3) recent evictions. Low credit scores are acceptable to us. Visit our website at www.WoodburnMHP.com or www.mParkHomes.com to learn about us, to see home inventory, or to submit a rental application electronically. You can also visit www.facebook.com/WoodburnMHP to see our Facebook page.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A have any available units?
21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodburn, IN.
What amenities does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A have?
Some of 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A currently offering any rent specials?
21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A pet-friendly?
Yes, 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A is pet friendly.
Does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A offer parking?
No, 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A does not offer parking.
Does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A have a pool?
No, 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A does not have a pool.
Does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A have accessible units?
No, 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A does not have accessible units.
Does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A have units with dishwashers?
No, 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A have units with air conditioning?
No, 21727 Woodburn Road Lot 27A does not have units with air conditioning.
