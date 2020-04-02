All apartments in Whitestown
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 PM

6425 Green Grass Lane

6425 Green Grass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6425 Green Grass Lane, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**
Located in popular Whitestown in Walker Farms. This home is minutes to I-65 access and close to Zionsville and all the development on 32. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout and a large open floor plan, formal living room and family room with wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the large kitchen with all stainless appliances, pantry and lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms and a loft. Master suite with two walk-in closets and dual sinks. A Must See! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Green Grass Lane have any available units?
6425 Green Grass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 6425 Green Grass Lane have?
Some of 6425 Green Grass Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Green Grass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Green Grass Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Green Grass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6425 Green Grass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6425 Green Grass Lane offer parking?
No, 6425 Green Grass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6425 Green Grass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Green Grass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Green Grass Lane have a pool?
No, 6425 Green Grass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6425 Green Grass Lane have accessible units?
No, 6425 Green Grass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Green Grass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6425 Green Grass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6425 Green Grass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6425 Green Grass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
