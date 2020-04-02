All apartments in Whitestown
Find more places like 5873 Aldridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitestown, IN
/
5873 Aldridge Dr
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:06 AM

5873 Aldridge Dr

5873 Aldridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitestown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5873 Aldridge Drive, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Great location for renting a home.
Kids Friendly Neighborhood.
Zionsville Schools.
Easy access to highway I-465 and I-65.
Full Bath with tub and 2 sinks.
Water softener.
Reverse osmosis system.
In Unit Laundry.
New flooring/carpets.
Pool and Basketball access.
Running track.
Dog Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have any available units?
5873 Aldridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 5873 Aldridge Dr have?
Some of 5873 Aldridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5873 Aldridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5873 Aldridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5873 Aldridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr has a pool.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5873 Aldridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive
Whitestown, IN 46075

Similar Pages

Whitestown 2 BedroomsWhitestown Apartments with Garage
Whitestown Apartments with ParkingWhitestown Dog Friendly Apartments
Whitestown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, IN
Lawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, IN
West Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University