Great location for renting a home. Kids Friendly Neighborhood. Zionsville Schools. Easy access to highway I-465 and I-65. Full Bath with tub and 2 sinks. Water softener. Reverse osmosis system. In Unit Laundry. New flooring/carpets. Pool and Basketball access. Running track. Dog Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have any available units?
5873 Aldridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 5873 Aldridge Dr have?
Some of 5873 Aldridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5873 Aldridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5873 Aldridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5873 Aldridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr has a pool.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5873 Aldridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5873 Aldridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5873 Aldridge Dr has units with air conditioning.