5773 Bluff View Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/acf2f1a01e ----

You won\'t believe this gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Walker Farms. As you enter this home you are greeted with a lovely open concept floor plan. The kitchen has it all - tons of cabinet and counter top space and is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances. Added bonus of a large pantry. The main floor also boasts a large living room, dining room, office and half bathroom. You are welcomed upstairs with a large loft area. Large bedrooms with upgraded light fixtures. Private master suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Added amenities include a 2 car attached garage and Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Energy Star Home.



Stainless steel stove, fridge and dishwasher included. Washer and Dryer also included.



Security deposit - $1,499



Tenant is responsibly for all utilities - trash, water, sewer, gas and electricity



Lebanon Schools

Section 8 not accepted.



A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



2 Car Attached Garage

Blinds Provided

Loft

Pets Allowed

Stove

Township Schools

Two Car Garage

Washer/Dryer In Unit