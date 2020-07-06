All apartments in Whitestown
5773 Bluff View Ln
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:33 PM

5773 Bluff View Ln

5773 Bluff View Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5773 Bluff View Ln, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/acf2f1a01e ----
You won\'t believe this gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Walker Farms. As you enter this home you are greeted with a lovely open concept floor plan. The kitchen has it all - tons of cabinet and counter top space and is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances. Added bonus of a large pantry. The main floor also boasts a large living room, dining room, office and half bathroom. You are welcomed upstairs with a large loft area. Large bedrooms with upgraded light fixtures. Private master suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Added amenities include a 2 car attached garage and Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Energy Star Home.

Stainless steel stove, fridge and dishwasher included. Washer and Dryer also included.

Security deposit - $1,499

Tenant is responsibly for all utilities - trash, water, sewer, gas and electricity

Lebanon Schools
Section 8 not accepted.

A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

2 Car Attached Garage
Blinds Provided
Loft
Pets Allowed
Stove
Township Schools
Two Car Garage
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5773 Bluff View Ln have any available units?
5773 Bluff View Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 5773 Bluff View Ln have?
Some of 5773 Bluff View Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5773 Bluff View Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5773 Bluff View Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5773 Bluff View Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5773 Bluff View Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5773 Bluff View Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5773 Bluff View Ln offers parking.
Does 5773 Bluff View Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5773 Bluff View Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5773 Bluff View Ln have a pool?
No, 5773 Bluff View Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5773 Bluff View Ln have accessible units?
No, 5773 Bluff View Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5773 Bluff View Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5773 Bluff View Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5773 Bluff View Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5773 Bluff View Ln has units with air conditioning.

