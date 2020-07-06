5773 Bluff View Ln

Amenities
You won\'t believe this gorgeous 2 story 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Walker Farms. As you enter this home you are greeted with a lovely open concept floor plan. The kitchen has it all - tons of cabinet and counter top space and is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances. Added bonus of a large pantry. The main floor also boasts a large living room, dining room, office and half bathroom. You are welcomed upstairs with a large loft area. Large bedrooms with upgraded light fixtures. Private master suite with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Added amenities include a 2 car attached garage and Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Energy Star Home.
Stainless steel stove, fridge and dishwasher included. Washer and Dryer also included.
Security deposit - $1,499
Tenant is responsibly for all utilities - trash, water, sewer, gas and electricity
Lebanon Schools
Section 8 not accepted.
A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner.
$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com
Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details
A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM
