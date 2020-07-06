All apartments in Whitestown
Last updated August 21 2019

5772 Blue Sky Dr

Location

5772 Blue Sky Dr, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd2aab1047 ---- You won\'t believe this gorgeous 2 story 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Walker Farms. As you enter this home you are greeted with a lovely open concept floor plan. The kitchen has it all - tons of cabinet and counter top space and is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar and a large dining room just off the kitchen. The main floor also boasts a large living room with fireplace and half bathroom. You are welcomed upstairs with a large loft area. Large bedrooms with upgraded light fixtures. Private master suite with large bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower and walk-in closet. Both upstairs bathrooms have double vanity sinks. Added amenities include a 2 car attached garage and Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Energy Star Home!! Blinds provided Stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher included. Washer and Dryer also included. Security deposit = $1,599 Lebanon Schools Utilities: Tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash Section 8 not accepted. A Step Ahead Management is only leasing this home. Management of the home will be completed by the property owner. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Loft Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5772 Blue Sky Dr have any available units?
5772 Blue Sky Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 5772 Blue Sky Dr have?
Some of 5772 Blue Sky Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5772 Blue Sky Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5772 Blue Sky Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5772 Blue Sky Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5772 Blue Sky Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5772 Blue Sky Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5772 Blue Sky Dr offers parking.
Does 5772 Blue Sky Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5772 Blue Sky Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5772 Blue Sky Dr have a pool?
No, 5772 Blue Sky Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5772 Blue Sky Dr have accessible units?
No, 5772 Blue Sky Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5772 Blue Sky Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5772 Blue Sky Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5772 Blue Sky Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5772 Blue Sky Dr has units with air conditioning.

