Make this home yours. 5 bed, 5 baths, finished basement, tons of upgrades. 5th bed & office on main floor. Attached bath to all upstairs bedrooms. Garden finished basement with full bath. Lots of shops & parks near by. Zionsville Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5158 Hardwick Drive have any available units?
5158 Hardwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 5158 Hardwick Drive have?
Some of 5158 Hardwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5158 Hardwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5158 Hardwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.