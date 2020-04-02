All apartments in Whitestown
Find more places like 5158 Hardwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitestown, IN
/
5158 Hardwick Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

5158 Hardwick Drive

5158 Hardwick Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitestown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5158 Hardwick Dr, Whitestown, IN 46075

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Make this home yours. 5 bed, 5 baths, finished basement, tons of upgrades. 5th bed & office on main floor. Attached bath to all upstairs bedrooms. Garden finished basement with full bath. Lots of shops & parks near by. Zionsville Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5158 Hardwick Drive have any available units?
5158 Hardwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitestown, IN.
What amenities does 5158 Hardwick Drive have?
Some of 5158 Hardwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5158 Hardwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5158 Hardwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5158 Hardwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5158 Hardwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitestown.
Does 5158 Hardwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5158 Hardwick Drive offers parking.
Does 5158 Hardwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5158 Hardwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5158 Hardwick Drive have a pool?
No, 5158 Hardwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5158 Hardwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 5158 Hardwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5158 Hardwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5158 Hardwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5158 Hardwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5158 Hardwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive
Whitestown, IN 46075

Similar Pages

Whitestown 2 BedroomsWhitestown Apartments with Garage
Whitestown Apartments with ParkingWhitestown Dog Friendly Apartments
Whitestown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, IN
Lawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, IN
West Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University