Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:27 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
607 West Street
607 West Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
607 West Street, Whiteland, IN 46184
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has 2,334 square feet of living space.
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has 2,334 square feet of living space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 West Street have any available units?
607 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whiteland, IN
.
Is 607 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Whiteland
.
Does 607 West Street offer parking?
No, 607 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 West Street have a pool?
No, 607 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 West Street have accessible units?
No, 607 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
