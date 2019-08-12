All apartments in Whiteland
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:27 PM

607 West Street

607 West Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 West Street, Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has 2,334 square feet of living space.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 West Street have any available units?
607 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whiteland, IN.
Is 607 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whiteland.
Does 607 West Street offer parking?
No, 607 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 West Street have a pool?
No, 607 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 West Street have accessible units?
No, 607 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
