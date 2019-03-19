All apartments in Whiteland
359 Parkway Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

359 Parkway Street

359 Parkway Street · No Longer Available
Location

359 Parkway Street, Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This property is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located at 359 Parkway Street, Whiteland, IN 46184, in Johnson County. It has a spacious kitchen waiting for your cooking enjoyment.
Large front and back yard. 1548 square feet

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

