Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This property is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located at 359 Parkway Street, Whiteland, IN 46184, in Johnson County. It has a spacious kitchen waiting for your cooking enjoyment.

Large front and back yard. 1548 square feet



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.