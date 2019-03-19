All apartments in Whiteland
Find more places like 345 Cardinal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whiteland, IN
/
345 Cardinal Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

345 Cardinal Drive

345 Cardinal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

345 Cardinal Drive, Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home is located in Whiteland, IN. This home has many great features including updated vanities in both full bathrooms, an expansive amount of cabinetry and countertop space in the kitchen and a gorgeous back yard with a full deck. The appliances in the kitchen are all white and high efficiency and the master-suite has a full bath with a huge walk-in closet that includes built-in shelving. This home also has an attached 2 car garage. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Cardinal Drive have any available units?
345 Cardinal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 345 Cardinal Drive have?
Some of 345 Cardinal Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Cardinal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
345 Cardinal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Cardinal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Cardinal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 345 Cardinal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 345 Cardinal Drive offers parking.
Does 345 Cardinal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Cardinal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Cardinal Drive have a pool?
No, 345 Cardinal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 345 Cardinal Drive have accessible units?
No, 345 Cardinal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Cardinal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Cardinal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Cardinal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 345 Cardinal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INBeech Grove, INCumberland, IN
Martinsville, INDanville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INPendleton, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INSeymour, INNorth Vernon, INTipton, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University