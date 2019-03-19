345 Cardinal Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home is located in Whiteland, IN. This home has many great features including updated vanities in both full bathrooms, an expansive amount of cabinetry and countertop space in the kitchen and a gorgeous back yard with a full deck. The appliances in the kitchen are all white and high efficiency and the master-suite has a full bath with a huge walk-in closet that includes built-in shelving. This home also has an attached 2 car garage. Call for a self-tour (844) 395-3959 or apply on our website www.firstkeyhomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.