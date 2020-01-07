All apartments in Whiteland
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:29 PM

220 Margate Drive

220 Margate Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

220 Margate Drive West, Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! You will love this beautiful home located in Whiteland! Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms and stainless steel appliances it is a must see! The large deck off the back of the house is also a great perk to this home! Come by today!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Margate Drive have any available units?
220 Margate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whiteland, IN.
Is 220 Margate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Margate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Margate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Margate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 220 Margate Drive offer parking?
No, 220 Margate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 220 Margate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Margate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Margate Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Margate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Margate Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Margate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Margate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Margate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Margate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Margate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

