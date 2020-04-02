All apartments in Westfield
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

942 Kimberly Avenue

942 Kimberly Ave
Location

942 Kimberly Ave, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,954 sf home is located in Westfield, IN. This home features beautiful laminate floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Kimberly Avenue have any available units?
942 Kimberly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 942 Kimberly Avenue have?
Some of 942 Kimberly Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Kimberly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
942 Kimberly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Kimberly Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 Kimberly Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 942 Kimberly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 942 Kimberly Avenue offers parking.
Does 942 Kimberly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Kimberly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Kimberly Avenue have a pool?
No, 942 Kimberly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 942 Kimberly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 942 Kimberly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Kimberly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Kimberly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Kimberly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Kimberly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
