Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 521 Wendover Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
521 Wendover Ave.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
521 Wendover Ave.
521 Wendover Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
521 Wendover Ave, Westfield, IN 46074
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed home boasting 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in a desirable ranch home. Westfield schools and close to shopping. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 Wendover Ave. have any available units?
521 Wendover Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westfield, IN
.
What amenities does 521 Wendover Ave. have?
Some of 521 Wendover Ave.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 521 Wendover Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
521 Wendover Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Wendover Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 521 Wendover Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westfield
.
Does 521 Wendover Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 521 Wendover Ave. offers parking.
Does 521 Wendover Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Wendover Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Wendover Ave. have a pool?
No, 521 Wendover Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 521 Wendover Ave. have accessible units?
No, 521 Wendover Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Wendover Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Wendover Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Wendover Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 521 Wendover Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Similar Pages
Westfield 2 Bedrooms
Westfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with Garage
Westfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Peru, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Wabash, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis