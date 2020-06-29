220 Coatsville Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful and updated single level townhome in desirable Westfield. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Open concept fl plan w/kitchen open into great room/living room. The kitchen has a center island with granite countertops, brand new french door refrigerator and lots of cabinet storage. Master bathroom has sep tub &shower w/double bowl vanity. 3rd bedroom can be used as den/flex rm. Upgrades include laminate fl, tile fl in bathrooms, & cathedral ceilings in kit/nook & master bedroom. Large sunroom w/lots of natural sunlight. Beautiful pond view!