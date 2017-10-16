1871 Tourmaline Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home has room for everyone! Open kitchen w/new ss dishwasher/microwave/new sliding patio door. Main floor office w/built-in bookshelves. Master suite w/soaking tub/double sinks/Loft upstairs/4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Fenced in yard. Freshly painted/new water heater/Fireplace in great room.



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!



Base rent excludes charges for optional services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.