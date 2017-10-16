This beautiful home has room for everyone! Open kitchen w/new ss dishwasher/microwave/new sliding patio door. Main floor office w/built-in bookshelves. Master suite w/soaking tub/double sinks/Loft upstairs/4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Fenced in yard. Freshly painted/new water heater/Fireplace in great room.
Base rent excludes charges for optional services. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1871 Tourmaline Drive have any available units?
1871 Tourmaline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 1871 Tourmaline Drive have?
Some of 1871 Tourmaline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1871 Tourmaline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1871 Tourmaline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 Tourmaline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1871 Tourmaline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1871 Tourmaline Drive offer parking?
No, 1871 Tourmaline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1871 Tourmaline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 Tourmaline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 Tourmaline Drive have a pool?
No, 1871 Tourmaline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1871 Tourmaline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1871 Tourmaline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 Tourmaline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1871 Tourmaline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 Tourmaline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 Tourmaline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.