Westfield, IN
17850 Sundial Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17850 Sundial Drive

17850 Sundial Ct · No Longer Available
Location

17850 Sundial Ct, Westfield, IN 46062
Pebble Run at Sandpiper Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one-story home offers everything you need: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and a master bedroom with private bath. This home is in a quiet community, but is still near major shopping centers! The neighborhood provides a community playground and children attend Westfield Washington Public Schools.

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
No cats
Small dogs permitted with approval
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17850 Sundial Drive have any available units?
17850 Sundial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 17850 Sundial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17850 Sundial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17850 Sundial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17850 Sundial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17850 Sundial Drive offer parking?
No, 17850 Sundial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17850 Sundial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17850 Sundial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17850 Sundial Drive have a pool?
No, 17850 Sundial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17850 Sundial Drive have accessible units?
No, 17850 Sundial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17850 Sundial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17850 Sundial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17850 Sundial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17850 Sundial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

