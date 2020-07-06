17850 Sundial Drive

Amenities
This one-story home offers everything you need: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and a master bedroom with private bath. This home is in a quiet community, but is still near major shopping centers! The neighborhood provides a community playground and children attend Westfield Washington Public Schools.
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
No cats
Small dogs permitted with approval
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.