17850 Sundial Drive

w/d hookup pet friendly playground

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This one-story home offers everything you need: 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and a master bedroom with private bath. This home is in a quiet community, but is still near major shopping centers! The neighborhood provides a community playground and children attend Westfield Washington Public Schools.



Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

No cats

Small dogs permitted with approval

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.