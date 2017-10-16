All apartments in Westfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17377 Retford Drive

17377 Retford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17377 Retford Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to December 31st and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.This 4 bedroom 1 bath, 3,200 sf home is located in Westfield, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy firepalce and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17377 Retford Drive have any available units?
17377 Retford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 17377 Retford Drive have?
Some of 17377 Retford Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17377 Retford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17377 Retford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17377 Retford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17377 Retford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17377 Retford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17377 Retford Drive does offer parking.
Does 17377 Retford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17377 Retford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17377 Retford Drive have a pool?
No, 17377 Retford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17377 Retford Drive have accessible units?
No, 17377 Retford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17377 Retford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17377 Retford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17377 Retford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17377 Retford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
