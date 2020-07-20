Rent Calculator
All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 17005 Kirklin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
17005 Kirklin Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17005 Kirklin Drive
17005 Kirklin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17005 Kirklin Drive, Westfield, IN 46074
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
House is in great condition. Tenant has access to Countryside pool amenities etc. Lot backs up to large common area. Available after February 15.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have any available units?
17005 Kirklin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westfield, IN
.
What amenities does 17005 Kirklin Drive have?
Some of 17005 Kirklin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17005 Kirklin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17005 Kirklin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17005 Kirklin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17005 Kirklin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westfield
.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive offers parking.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive has a pool.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have accessible units?
No, 17005 Kirklin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17005 Kirklin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
