All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 17005 Kirklin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
17005 Kirklin Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

17005 Kirklin Drive

17005 Kirklin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17005 Kirklin Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
House is in great condition. Tenant has access to Countryside pool amenities etc. Lot backs up to large common area. Available after February 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have any available units?
17005 Kirklin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 17005 Kirklin Drive have?
Some of 17005 Kirklin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17005 Kirklin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17005 Kirklin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17005 Kirklin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17005 Kirklin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive offers parking.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive has a pool.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have accessible units?
No, 17005 Kirklin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17005 Kirklin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17005 Kirklin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17005 Kirklin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 1 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms
Westfield Apartments with ParkingWestfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Westfield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, IN
Danville, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis