All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 16915 Southall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
16915 Southall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16915 Southall Drive

16915 Southall Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16915 Southall Dr, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR + Bonus Room. Be the first to live in this home which was previously used as the builder's sales office! Large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring walk-in closet, double sinks, large tub, and walk-in shower. Kitchen includes flat-top oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, and breakfast bar. Three car garage. Available for immediate move-in. Schedule a showing today!

Monthly rent based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16915 Southall Drive have any available units?
16915 Southall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16915 Southall Drive have?
Some of 16915 Southall Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16915 Southall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16915 Southall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16915 Southall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16915 Southall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16915 Southall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16915 Southall Drive offers parking.
Does 16915 Southall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16915 Southall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16915 Southall Drive have a pool?
No, 16915 Southall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16915 Southall Drive have accessible units?
No, 16915 Southall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16915 Southall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16915 Southall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16915 Southall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16915 Southall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis