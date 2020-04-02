16915 Southall Drive

Amenities

4BR + Bonus Room. Be the first to live in this home which was previously used as the builder's sales office! Large master bedroom with en suite bath featuring walk-in closet, double sinks, large tub, and walk-in shower. Kitchen includes flat-top oven, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, pantry, and breakfast bar. Three car garage. Available for immediate move-in. Schedule a showing today!



Monthly rent based on a 15 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.