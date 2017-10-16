All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 16441 Lakeville Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
16441 Lakeville Crossing
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

16441 Lakeville Crossing

16441 Lakeville Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16441 Lakeville Crossing, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stunning Former Pulte Model w/Extras Galore on one of the Best Lots in Countryside. Morning light fills the Gorgeous Kit featuring Center Island, Stainless Appliances & Breakfast Nook open to 2-Story Family Room. 4 Bedrms including Master Retreat w/Huge Walk-in Closet & Fantastic Bath.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16441 Lakeville Crossing have any available units?
16441 Lakeville Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16441 Lakeville Crossing have?
Some of 16441 Lakeville Crossing's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16441 Lakeville Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
16441 Lakeville Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16441 Lakeville Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 16441 Lakeville Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 16441 Lakeville Crossing offer parking?
No, 16441 Lakeville Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 16441 Lakeville Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16441 Lakeville Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16441 Lakeville Crossing have a pool?
No, 16441 Lakeville Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 16441 Lakeville Crossing have accessible units?
No, 16441 Lakeville Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 16441 Lakeville Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 16441 Lakeville Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16441 Lakeville Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 16441 Lakeville Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Westfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis