Westfield, IN
16408 Trace Boulevard N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16408 Trace Boulevard N

16408 Trace Blvd N · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

16408 Trace Blvd N, Westfield, IN 46074
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Low maintenance townhouse/condo ready for you to move right in! Very inviting main floor that offers open concept living room, kitchen, and dining. Enjoy a little privacy on your rear patio that has separation fence and plenty of room for furniture and a grill. The tray ceiling in the master bedroom is a bonus feature along with separate soaking tub and walk in closet. Use your imagination for the huge bonus room that can easily be utilized as a 3rd bedroom. Second floor laundry is a huge convenience. The pool is just a couple steps when you are ready to enjoy those hot Summer days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16408 Trace Boulevard N have any available units?
16408 Trace Boulevard N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 16408 Trace Boulevard N have?
Some of 16408 Trace Boulevard N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16408 Trace Boulevard N currently offering any rent specials?
16408 Trace Boulevard N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16408 Trace Boulevard N pet-friendly?
No, 16408 Trace Boulevard N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 16408 Trace Boulevard N offer parking?
Yes, 16408 Trace Boulevard N offers parking.
Does 16408 Trace Boulevard N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16408 Trace Boulevard N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16408 Trace Boulevard N have a pool?
Yes, 16408 Trace Boulevard N has a pool.
Does 16408 Trace Boulevard N have accessible units?
No, 16408 Trace Boulevard N does not have accessible units.
Does 16408 Trace Boulevard N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16408 Trace Boulevard N has units with dishwashers.
Does 16408 Trace Boulevard N have units with air conditioning?
No, 16408 Trace Boulevard N does not have units with air conditioning.
