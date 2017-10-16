16408 Trace Boulevard N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Low maintenance townhouse/condo ready for you to move right in! Very inviting main floor that offers open concept living room, kitchen, and dining. Enjoy a little privacy on your rear patio that has separation fence and plenty of room for furniture and a grill. The tray ceiling in the master bedroom is a bonus feature along with separate soaking tub and walk in closet. Use your imagination for the huge bonus room that can easily be utilized as a 3rd bedroom. Second floor laundry is a huge convenience. The pool is just a couple steps when you are ready to enjoy those hot Summer days!