All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 15865 River Birch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
15865 River Birch Road
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:28 AM

15865 River Birch Road

15865 River Birch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15865 River Birch Road, Westfield, IN 46074
Mulberry Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15865 River Birch Road have any available units?
15865 River Birch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 15865 River Birch Road currently offering any rent specials?
15865 River Birch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15865 River Birch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15865 River Birch Road is pet friendly.
Does 15865 River Birch Road offer parking?
Yes, 15865 River Birch Road offers parking.
Does 15865 River Birch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15865 River Birch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15865 River Birch Road have a pool?
Yes, 15865 River Birch Road has a pool.
Does 15865 River Birch Road have accessible units?
No, 15865 River Birch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15865 River Birch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15865 River Birch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15865 River Birch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15865 River Birch Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074

Similar Pages

Westfield 1 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms
Westfield Apartments with ParkingWestfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Westfield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INWabash, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis