Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Westfield
Find more places like 14970 Copper Tree Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Westfield, IN
/
14970 Copper Tree Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14970 Copper Tree Way
14970 Copper Tree Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westfield
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
14970 Copper Tree Way, Westfield, IN 46033
Silver Thorne
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14970 Copper Tree Way have any available units?
14970 Copper Tree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westfield, IN
.
What amenities does 14970 Copper Tree Way have?
Some of 14970 Copper Tree Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14970 Copper Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
14970 Copper Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14970 Copper Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 14970 Copper Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westfield
.
Does 14970 Copper Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 14970 Copper Tree Way offers parking.
Does 14970 Copper Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14970 Copper Tree Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14970 Copper Tree Way have a pool?
No, 14970 Copper Tree Way does not have a pool.
Does 14970 Copper Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 14970 Copper Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14970 Copper Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14970 Copper Tree Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14970 Copper Tree Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14970 Copper Tree Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way
Westfield, IN 46062
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way
Westfield, IN 46074
Similar Pages
Westfield 2 Bedrooms
Westfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Westfield Apartments with Garage
Westfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Peru, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Wabash, IN
Cumberland, IN
Tipton, IN
Pendleton, IN
Bargersville, IN
Whitestown, IN
Pittsboro, IN
Franklin, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis