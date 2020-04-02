All apartments in Westfield
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

1031 Kendall Court

1031 Kendall Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Kendall Ct, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
great space for a local business looking to grow or relocate. 2 story building with 5 offices and lots of open space. A kitchenette and 2 bathrooms as well as conference rooms and reception.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Kendall Court have any available units?
1031 Kendall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
Is 1031 Kendall Court currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Kendall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Kendall Court pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Kendall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 1031 Kendall Court offer parking?
No, 1031 Kendall Court does not offer parking.
Does 1031 Kendall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 Kendall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Kendall Court have a pool?
No, 1031 Kendall Court does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Kendall Court have accessible units?
No, 1031 Kendall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Kendall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Kendall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 Kendall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 Kendall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
