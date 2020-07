Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments game room guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board

The new Trailside Flats is currently undergoing a 100% renovation. Included in this major transformation is a full scale interior and exterior renovation and all new community amenities, The existing 75 apartments will be updated top to bottom. These dramatic improvements will only be the first phase. The second phase will include a new construction of an additional 120 apartments. This phase will include one and two bedroom apartments and an all new clubhouse with a complete amenity package. Come home to the completely transformed Trailside Flats. You'll love what you see!