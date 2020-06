Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.

Evergreen Apartments are great affordable apartments just minutes from Chauncey and Krannert! These units have room for you and all of your friends with a cozy common area for relaxing and watching the Purdue games on TV. These 4 bedroom units also have on-site laundry and parking. The remodeled units have washer/dryer in the units! Water and garbage are included in your monthly payments. If you don't have 3 friends to live with, talk to us about our roommate pairing program! This building has less than TEN units, so hurry in for more information!