266 S. Salisbury ST - 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry

SHORT TERM SUBLEASE Available until 6/30/2020

Great 2 bedroom apartment! Sliding Glass doors in Living Room allow lot's of natural light in. Slide open the door, spend some time on the balcony, or just let the cool breeze on in. Dual vanity for the bathroom, ceiling fan with light in living room, plus breakfast bar off of kitchen, and large storage closet. Kitchen furnished with electric range/oven, microwave, and full-size fridge.

Ideally located, Verde View offers residents a close proximity to campus and the Village area, plus the Levee & Wabash Landing! Walk to campus or the Village area in 5 -7 minutes. Special features include breakfast bar, available balconies, available off-street parking, and 24hr laundry center on the main floor. Enjoy a peaceful location and be close to everything!