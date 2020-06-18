All apartments in West Lafayette
266 S. Salisbury ST - 14
266 S. Salisbury ST - 14

266 South Salisbury Street · (765) 767-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 South Salisbury Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
SHORT TERM SUBLEASE Available until 6/30/2020
Great 2 bedroom apartment! Sliding Glass doors in Living Room allow lot's of natural light in. Slide open the door, spend some time on the balcony, or just let the cool breeze on in. Dual vanity for the bathroom, ceiling fan with light in living room, plus breakfast bar off of kitchen, and large storage closet. Kitchen furnished with electric range/oven, microwave, and full-size fridge.
Ideally located, Verde View offers residents a close proximity to campus and the Village area, plus the Levee & Wabash Landing! Walk to campus or the Village area in 5 -7 minutes. Special features include breakfast bar, available balconies, available off-street parking, and 24hr laundry center on the main floor. Enjoy a peaceful location and be close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 have any available units?
266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lafayette, IN.
What amenities does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 have?
Some of 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 currently offering any rent specials?
266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 is pet friendly.
Does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 offer parking?
Yes, 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 does offer parking.
Does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 have a pool?
No, 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 does not have a pool.
Does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 have accessible units?
No, 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 266 S. Salisbury ST - 14 has units with air conditioning.
