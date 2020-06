Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage internet access

3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.

Inside there are hardwood floors, custom built-in storage areas, two fireplaces plus laundry room furnished with washer and dryer.



This house can be rented to 3-4 unrelated tenants. Call us today to start making memories in this home!