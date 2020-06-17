All apartments in West Lafayette
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2406 Yeager Road

2406 Yeager Road · (765) 767-4000
Location

2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
3 Bedroom Home
This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. There is a large yard, driveway, and garage. The house has hardwood floors, washer/dryer in house, and a patio. The kitchen has a dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and full sized refrigerator. This house can be rented to 3-4 unrelated tenants. Give us a call to talk about this house today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Yeager Road have any available units?
2406 Yeager Road has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2406 Yeager Road have?
Some of 2406 Yeager Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Yeager Road currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Yeager Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Yeager Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Yeager Road is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Yeager Road offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Yeager Road does offer parking.
Does 2406 Yeager Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Yeager Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Yeager Road have a pool?
No, 2406 Yeager Road does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Yeager Road have accessible units?
No, 2406 Yeager Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Yeager Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Yeager Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Yeager Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2406 Yeager Road has units with air conditioning.
