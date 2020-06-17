2406 Yeager Road

Amenities

This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. There is a large yard, driveway, and garage. The house has hardwood floors, washer/dryer in house, and a patio. The kitchen has a dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and full sized refrigerator. This house can be rented to 3-4 unrelated tenants. Give us a call to talk about this house today!