2400 Yeager Road - 8
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2400 Yeager Road - 8

2400 Yeager Road · (765) 767-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom Apartment
These units are situated just above Asia Global Market, near Walmart, Celery Bog Nature Park, and Kampen Golf Course. It doesn't get much better than that! Plus the building is on the bus route to Purdue. Units are diverse, offering options from studios to 2 bedroom 2 bathroom units. Off street parking is available, and units have air conditioning. Kitchen appliances (refrigerators, microwaves, and dishwashers) are included, PLUS there are in-unit laundry appliances in most units. Itching for some fresh air? Step out onto your own personal balcony! Give us a call for more information on your future apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 have any available units?
2400 Yeager Road - 8 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 have?
Some of 2400 Yeager Road - 8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Yeager Road - 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Yeager Road - 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Yeager Road - 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Yeager Road - 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Yeager Road - 8 does offer parking.
Does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Yeager Road - 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 have a pool?
No, 2400 Yeager Road - 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 have accessible units?
No, 2400 Yeager Road - 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Yeager Road - 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Yeager Road - 8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Yeager Road - 8 has units with air conditioning.
