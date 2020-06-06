222 W Wood Street- 1

Amenities
Be in the middle of it all! Our three-story apartment building is right on Chauncey Hill and adjacent to the State Street restaurants and shops.
The property features secured entry to interior common hallways and available off-street parking. Our 4-bedroom 2-bath apartments have large kitchens equipped with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Efficiently designed floorplans feature a split layout with two bedrooms and a bath on each side of the living room. Each apartment has air-conditioning and individual room heating.
You can walk to Rawls Hall in 3 minutes or to the movie theater in less than 10 minutes. There is a public park across the street with a basketball court, circuit training, and small pavilion too!
• Convenient to Campus & Entertainment
• Easy access to public transportation
• Trash utilities included • Secured entry to building
• Off street parking available
• 24hr Laundry Center onsite