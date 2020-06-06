222 W Wood Street- 1

Amenities

24hr laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning basketball court media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking 24hr laundry media room

Be in the middle of it all! Our three-story apartment building is right on Chauncey Hill and adjacent to the State Street restaurants and shops.

The property features secured entry to interior common hallways and available off-street parking. Our 4-bedroom 2-bath apartments have large kitchens equipped with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Efficiently designed floorplans feature a split layout with two bedrooms and a bath on each side of the living room. Each apartment has air-conditioning and individual room heating.

You can walk to Rawls Hall in 3 minutes or to the movie theater in less than 10 minutes. There is a public park across the street with a basketball court, circuit training, and small pavilion too!

• Convenient to Campus & Entertainment

• Easy access to public transportation

• Trash utilities included • Secured entry to building

• Off street parking available

• 24hr Laundry Center onsite