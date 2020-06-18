214 W Wood Street- 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking media room

Be in the middle of it all! Our three-story apartment building is right on Chauncey Hill and adjacent to the State Street restaurants and shops.

The property features secured entry to interior common hallways and available off-street parking. Our four-bedroom apartments have large kitchens equipped with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Efficiently designed floorplans feature a split layout with two bedrooms and a bath on each side of the living room. There is central heat and air-conditioning for each apartment plus several apartments have been updated with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances in the kitchen.

Walk to Rawls in less than 5 minutes or to the movie theater in less than 10 minutes. Across the street you find a public park with basketball court and circuit training. Great value and location for your rental bucks!



• Convenient to campus & entertainment

• Easy access to public transportation

• Water, sewer, and trash utilities included • Secured entry to building

• Off street parking available

• 24/HR laundry center inside