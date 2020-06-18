All apartments in West Lafayette
214 W Wood Street- 1
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:08 AM

214 W Wood Street- 1

214 W Wood St · (765) 767-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 W Wood St, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Price and availability

Amenities

Be in the middle of it all! Our three-story apartment building is right on Chauncey Hill and adjacent to the State Street restaurants and shops.
The property features secured entry to interior common hallways and available off-street parking. Our four-bedroom apartments have large kitchens equipped with fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Efficiently designed floorplans feature a split layout with two bedrooms and a bath on each side of the living room. There is central heat and air-conditioning for each apartment plus several apartments have been updated with new cabinets, countertops, and appliances in the kitchen.
Walk to Rawls in less than 5 minutes or to the movie theater in less than 10 minutes. Across the street you find a public park with basketball court and circuit training. Great value and location for your rental bucks!

• Convenient to campus & entertainment
• Easy access to public transportation
• Water, sewer, and trash utilities included • Secured entry to building
• Off street parking available
• 24/HR laundry center inside

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 W Wood Street- 1 have any available units?
214 W Wood Street- 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lafayette, IN.
What amenities does 214 W Wood Street- 1 have?
Some of 214 W Wood Street- 1's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 W Wood Street- 1 currently offering any rent specials?
214 W Wood Street- 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 W Wood Street- 1 pet-friendly?
No, 214 W Wood Street- 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lafayette.
Does 214 W Wood Street- 1 offer parking?
Yes, 214 W Wood Street- 1 does offer parking.
Does 214 W Wood Street- 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 W Wood Street- 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 W Wood Street- 1 have a pool?
No, 214 W Wood Street- 1 does not have a pool.
Does 214 W Wood Street- 1 have accessible units?
No, 214 W Wood Street- 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 214 W Wood Street- 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 W Wood Street- 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 W Wood Street- 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 W Wood Street- 1 has units with air conditioning.
