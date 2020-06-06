135 South River Road - 401

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

1 Bedroom Apartment

Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit. The kitchens are fully equipped with dishwashers, garbage disposals, microwaves, refrigerators, and stoves. The high ceilings give the large units a unique, spacious feel. Select units get a balcony, and the top floor apartments have skylights too! The building has a secure entry, a parking garage, and extra off-street parking options. Give us a call to schedule a showing, today!