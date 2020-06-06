All apartments in West Lafayette
Last updated June 11 2020

135 South River Road - 401

135 South River Road · (765) 767-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
1 Bedroom Apartment
Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit. The kitchens are fully equipped with dishwashers, garbage disposals, microwaves, refrigerators, and stoves. The high ceilings give the large units a unique, spacious feel. Select units get a balcony, and the top floor apartments have skylights too! The building has a secure entry, a parking garage, and extra off-street parking options. Give us a call to schedule a showing, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 South River Road - 401 have any available units?
135 South River Road - 401 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 South River Road - 401 have?
Some of 135 South River Road - 401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 South River Road - 401 currently offering any rent specials?
135 South River Road - 401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 South River Road - 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 South River Road - 401 is pet friendly.
Does 135 South River Road - 401 offer parking?
Yes, 135 South River Road - 401 does offer parking.
Does 135 South River Road - 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 South River Road - 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 South River Road - 401 have a pool?
No, 135 South River Road - 401 does not have a pool.
Does 135 South River Road - 401 have accessible units?
No, 135 South River Road - 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 South River Road - 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 South River Road - 401 has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 South River Road - 401 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 South River Road - 401 has units with air conditioning.
