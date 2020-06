Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

4 Bedroom Apartment

Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths, 4-Bed/2-Baths, and even a 3-Bed/1.5-Bath Townhouse. Plus, the only utilities you cover is electricity and internet, while all kitchen appliances come included.