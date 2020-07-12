Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities playground dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly

INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $24,240; Double occupants: Max income of $27,720; Triple occupants: Max income of $31,200. With the goal of revitalizing a distressed neighborhood,Westwood Crossing is a pioneer project, part of a comprehensive development plan that achieves community and

economic development goals that benefi t the City of Washington, Indiana.



Quality components, such as energy effi cient appliances and other support services, were designed into the project to meet development quality standards. These include Energy Star rated appliances, water conservation toilets, showers and faucets, as well as programmable thermostats. A rain garden in the cul-de-sac provides natural drainage retention and overall landscape beauty, in addition to the green spaces throughout the development. The project achieved a National Green Building Standard Gold rating for its sustainable and green features.



With a location near major employers, grocery stores,restaurants, schools and community parks, Westwood Crossing provides a centralized residential area in the heart of

the city. The land was provided below market value, and the financing for the project was completed utilizing rental housing tax credits and NSP funds.