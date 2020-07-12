All apartments in Washington
Washington, IN
Westwood Crossing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Westwood Crossing

1209 Maxwell Ave · (812) 747-8084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1209 Maxwell Ave, Washington, IN 47501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102-4 · Avail. now

$439

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwood Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $24,240; Double occupants: Max income of $27,720; Triple occupants: Max income of $31,200. With the goal of revitalizing a distressed neighborhood,Westwood Crossing is a pioneer project, part of a comprehensive development plan that achieves community and
economic development goals that benefi t the City of Washington, Indiana.

Quality components, such as energy effi cient appliances and other support services, were designed into the project to meet development quality standards. These include Energy Star rated appliances, water conservation toilets, showers and faucets, as well as programmable thermostats. A rain garden in the cul-de-sac provides natural drainage retention and overall landscape beauty, in addition to the green spaces throughout the development. The project achieved a National Green Building Standard Gold rating for its sustainable and green features.

With a location near major employers, grocery stores,restaurants, schools and community parks, Westwood Crossing provides a centralized residential area in the heart of
the city. The land was provided below market value, and the financing for the project was completed utilizing rental housing tax credits and NSP funds.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $99
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwood Crossing have any available units?
Westwood Crossing has a unit available for $439 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Westwood Crossing have?
Some of Westwood Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwood Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Westwood Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwood Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwood Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Westwood Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Westwood Crossing offers parking.
Does Westwood Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westwood Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwood Crossing have a pool?
No, Westwood Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Westwood Crossing have accessible units?
No, Westwood Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Westwood Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwood Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Westwood Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westwood Crossing has units with air conditioning.
