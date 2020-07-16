20 Sugarland Rd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Neutrally finished and beautifully updated, take advantage of this fantastic opportunity! From the stylish flooring and wood plank detailed wall in the main living space to the modern kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash, and tons of cabinetry, you’ll love preparing your favorite meals and sharing it with your closest loved ones in the well-designed area. An entertainer’s dream, the bonus room with built-in bar will make your home the place to be for all major celebrations. With large bedrooms, multiple living/entertaining spaces, and over 2,000 square ft, this home truly provides your household with the room and versatility it deserves. This is one you won’t want to miss. Schedule a tour today to see for yourself!