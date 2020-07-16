All apartments in Washington
20 Sugarland Rd
20 Sugarland Rd

20 Sugarland Rd · (855) 440-8532
Location

20 Sugarland Rd, Washington, IN 47501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2203 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Neutrally finished and beautifully updated, take advantage of this fantastic opportunity! From the stylish flooring and wood plank detailed wall in the main living space to the modern kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash, and tons of cabinetry, you’ll love preparing your favorite meals and sharing it with your closest loved ones in the well-designed area. An entertainer’s dream, the bonus room with built-in bar will make your home the place to be for all major celebrations. With large bedrooms, multiple living/entertaining spaces, and over 2,000 square ft, this home truly provides your household with the room and versatility it deserves. This is one you won’t want to miss. Schedule a tour today to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Sugarland Rd have any available units?
20 Sugarland Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20 Sugarland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
20 Sugarland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Sugarland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Sugarland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 20 Sugarland Rd offer parking?
No, 20 Sugarland Rd does not offer parking.
Does 20 Sugarland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Sugarland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Sugarland Rd have a pool?
No, 20 Sugarland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 20 Sugarland Rd have accessible units?
No, 20 Sugarland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Sugarland Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Sugarland Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Sugarland Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Sugarland Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
